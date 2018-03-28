'Normal' to send DEF by end April - Dombrovskis (3)

Brussels

'With unchanged policies', already discussed with Padoan

Brussels, March 28 - It is "normal" to send the government's economic blueprint, the economic and financial document (DEF), to Brussels by the end of April, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. If, as in Italy's case, a country is in the process of forming a government, it is "customary" to send the DEF with "unchanged policies", he said. He was answering a question whether Italy could have a deferral in sending the DEF. Dombrovskis added: "It's a standard, correct procedure, which is exactly what we discussed with (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan" a few weeks ago in Brussels.

