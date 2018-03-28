Rome

M5S's 'citizenship wage' would cost 35-38 bn - Boeri (3)

Estimate revised from 2015, says INPS chief

Rome, March 28 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) proposed basic-income benefit, the so-called 'citizenship wage', a key part of the anti-establishment group's electoral campaign, could cost between 35 and 38 billion euros, the president of pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, said Wednesday. Boeri said that the measure, as it was proposed by the M5S in a draft law presented during the previous legislature, would cost "a very consistent sum". The president stressed that the estimate had been revised from 2015, when the estimated cost had been 29 billion euros.

