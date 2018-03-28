Easter more important than Christmas - pope

Vatican City
28/03/2018
Vatican City, March 28 - Easter is the most important Christian feast, even mire than Christmas, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Addressing his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, the pope said "until I was 15 I thought Christmas was more important, but then I realised it was Easter because it is the feast of our salvation". He added: "Then comes Easter Monday, which is a family feast, not liturgical" when many Italians take trips or go on picnics.
