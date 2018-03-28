U.S. ambassador meets Martina and Fassino

Rome, March 28 - US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg on Wednesday morning met with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) deputy secretary and caretaker leader, Maurizio Martina, the former agriculture minister, and PD lawmaker Piero Fassino, former mayor of Turin. "Ambassador Eisenberg welcomed meeting with Maurizio Martina and Piero Fassino today and hearing their views about Italy's future and how Italy and America can continue to work together to keep our transatlantic bonds strong and our economies growing", the US embassy in Rome tweeted after the meeting. Eisenberg has been having talks with all major party leaders after the inconclusive March 4 general election.