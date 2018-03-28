Rome

U.S. ambassador meets Martina and Fassino

Eiisenberg welcomes talks on 'how to keep bonds strong'

U.S. ambassador meets Martina and Fassino

Rome, March 28 - US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg on Wednesday morning met with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) deputy secretary and caretaker leader, Maurizio Martina, the former agriculture minister, and PD lawmaker Piero Fassino, former mayor of Turin. "Ambassador Eisenberg welcomed meeting with Maurizio Martina and Piero Fassino today and hearing their views about Italy's future and how Italy and America can continue to work together to keep our transatlantic bonds strong and our economies growing", the US embassy in Rome tweeted after the meeting. Eisenberg has been having talks with all major party leaders after the inconclusive March 4 general election.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33