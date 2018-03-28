Rome

Fabrizo Frizzi funeral takes place in Rome (2)

'A brother' says Conti, 'keep him in hearts' says Pieraccioni

Fabrizo Frizzi funeral takes place in Rome (2)

Rome, March 28 - The funeral of much-loved TV presenter Fabrizo Frizzi took place at the Chiesa degli Artisti in Rome's Piazza del Popolo on Wednesday. Thousands of people crowded the square and gave his coffin a long and loud round of applause as it went into the church. The priest officiating, Father Walter Insero, described Frizzi as a "generous fighter, always with a smile". "He is now receiving all the love that he sowed," Father Insero said in his homily. Among the mourners were fellow presenter Carlo Conti, who said "he was a brother to me, I can't say anything else", and Tuscan actor-director Leonardo Pieraccioni who said "let's keep him in our hearts". Entertainer Simona Ventura said "he was an exceptional colleague, of great humanity". Singer Fiorella Mannoia said "everybody loved him". A neighbour told reporters "he was very close to me when my son died". The nursery school teachers of his five-year-old daughter, Stella, said "he was an ever-present father" and he had "got very emotional" during her Christmas play, when he was still suffering from the concealed condition that eventually killed him. Frizzi, who had been ill for some time but had returned to work for RAI State broadcaster's prime-time quiz show L'Eredità, died of a brain haemorrhage at 60 early on Monday morning.

