Italy can't afford wishful thinking - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, March 28 - Italy cannot afford wishful thinking that "will take us off track", caretaker Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. "The country cannot afford a fair of wishful thinking and promises that would lead us off track," he said at the presentation of a report on the government's 'inclusion wage' benefit for the poor. Looking ahead to government-formation talks, Gentiloni said Italy "will find itself in the coming weeks at a crossroads. "If it's true that there's a very long way to go and the country registered that (in voting for populist parties March 4), I think that the way we have started on is the right way."