Fabrizo Frizzi funeral takes place in Rome

Rome, March 28 - The funeral of much-loved TV presenter Fabrizo Frizzi took place at the Chiesa degli Artisti in Rome's Piazza del Popolo on Wednesday. Thousands of people crowded the square and gave his coffin a long and loud round of applause as it went into the church. Among the mourners were fellow presenter Carlo Conti, who said "he was a brother to me, I can't say anything else", and Tuscan actor-director Leonardo Pieraccioni who said "let's keep him in our hearts". Entertainer Simona Ventura said "he was an exceptional colleague, of great humanity". Frizzi, who had been ill for some time but had returned to work for RAI State broadcaster's prime-time quiz show L'Eredità, died of a brain haemorrhage at 60 early on Monday morning.