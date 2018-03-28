Rome

Bellomo, Nalin stalking indictment sought (4)

In 'sex pest' case harassment case

Bellomo, Nalin stalking indictment sought (4)

Rome, March 28 - Piacenza prosecutors on Wednesday sought the indictments of two alleged sex pests, former Council of State member Francesco Bellomo and suspended Rovigo prosecutor Davide Nalin, on charges of harassing young women. Specifically in this case, they are charged with stalking and grievous bodily harm against a 32-year-old Piacenza woman. The pair allegedly committed the alleged crimes at a training school called "Law and Science", prosecutors said. The alleged victim was quizzed on her past sex life and asked to draw up a table with places, frequencies and ways listed, prosecutors said. The trainee, in may 2016, was also allegedly insulted because of the 'low algorithm score' of her former boyfriends, police said. The self-regulatory body for Italian administrative magistrates, the council of president of administrative justice, in January gave the final OK to the dismissal of alleged sex pest Bellomo from the Council of State. The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court. Bellomo has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex at the prestigious law school for would-be judges and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also under investigation for allegedly insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza. photo: Bellomo

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33