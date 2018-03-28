Burnt esophagus-replacing stomach saves brothers (3)

Turin
Turin, March 28 - For the first time in Italy surgeons have replaced a burned esophagus in two small children by remodelling stomach parts into a tube, sources said Wednesday. The innovative operation saved the lives of two brothers aged four and five who had ingested caustic soda. The operation was performed at the Città della Salute in Turin between the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. A final check-up Tuesday established that the brothers are well and can ingest food safely.
