10 mn Italians on Easter holidays, up 2.4%-hotel group (3)

Rome, March 28 - Some 10.156 million Italians will go on holiday this Easter, 2.4% up on last Easter, the Federalberghi hotel association said Wednesday. The overall turnover will be around 3.58 billion euros, up 7.2% on last Easter's 3.34 billion, the association said. Some 90.6% of Italians will stay in Italy, compared to 92.8% in 2017, while the remaining 8.4% will go abroad (7.2% in 2017). The preferred destinations of those staying in Italy will be art sites and cities ((32.6%), the seaside (26.2%), the mountains (20.8%), and lakes and spas.

