Almost 900,000 GET income support, 7 of 10 in south (3)

Rome, March 28 - Almost 900,000 poor Italians get some form of income support, and seven out of 10 of the beneficiaries live in the poorer south of Italy, the Mezzogiorno, pensions and social security agency INPS and the labour ministry said in a report out Wednesday. The figures were for the first quarter of this year. Some 316.693 people in 110,000 households got the REI 'inclusion wage' while another 47,868 people in 119,000 households got the SIA 'active inclusion support' benefit, the report said.