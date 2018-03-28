Mafioso can't call self Christian - pope (3)

Vatican City
28/03/2018
Vatican City, March 28 - A mafioso can't call himself a Christian, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his general audience in a chilly but sunny St Peter's Square, the pope said "let us think, not to go too far from home, about the so-called Christian mafiosi: these people have nothing Christian about them". He added: "They call themselves Christian but carry death in their souls, and to others. Let us pray for them".
