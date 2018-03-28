Vatican City

Mafioso can't call self Christian - pope (3)

'Let us pray for them' tells general audience

Mafioso can't call self Christian - pope (3)

Vatican City, March 28 - A mafioso can't call himself a Christian, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his general audience in a chilly but sunny St Peter's Square, the pope said "let us think, not to go too far from home, about the so-called Christian mafiosi: these people have nothing Christian about them". He added: "They call themselves Christian but carry death in their souls, and to others. Let us pray for them".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33