Bellomo, Nalin stalking indictment sought (3)

Rome, March 28 - Piacenza prosecutors on Wednesday sought the indictments of two alleged sex pests, former Council of State member Francesco Bellomo and suspended Rovigo prosecutor Davide Nalin, on charges of harassing young women. Specifically in this case, they are charged with stalking and grievous bodily harm against a 32-year-old Piacenza woman. The pair allegedly committed the alleged crimes at a training school called "Law and Science", prosecutors said. The self-regulatory body for Italian administrative magistrates, the council of president of administrative justice, in January gave the final OK to the dismissal of alleged sex pest Bellomo from the Council of State. The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court. Bellomo has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex at the prestigious law school for would-be judges and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also under investigation for allegedly insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza. photo: Bellomo