Italo-Moroccan ISIS militant arrested (4)

Rome, March 28 - An Italo-Moroccan accused of belonging to the Islamic State Islamist terror group was arrested in Turin on Wednesday. Elmahdi Halili, 23, the author of the first ISIS propaganda message in Italian, was captured at the end of a probe by anti-terrorism police in the northwestern Italian city. Police carried out searches across northern Italy - in Milan, Modena, Bergamo and Reggio Emilia - and also in Naples against individuals suspected of links to extremist Islamist circles, police said. A number of Italians who have converted to Islam are also involved in the probe, as well as citizens of foreign origin, police said. Charges against them include waging a campaign of radicalization and proselytism via the Interet, judicial sources said. On Tuesday in Foggia an Italo-Egyptian was arrested on charges of teaching children to kill for jihad. In an interview with La Stampa newspaper, caretaker INterior Minister Marco Minniti said "The picture of the ISIS threat remains unchanged. "May the new government continue with the deportation of those who have been radicalised".