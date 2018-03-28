Rome

M5S, League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips

In Senate and House

M5S, League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips

Rome, March 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the mixed caucus have elected their parliamentary Whips. The M5S elected Danilo Toninelli in the Senate and Giulia Grillo - no relation to founder Beppe Grillo - in the Lower House. The League elected Gianmarco Centinaio in the Senate and Giancarlo Giorgetti in the Lower House. FI elected Anna Maria Bernini in the Senate and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini in the House. The PD elected Andrea Marcucci in the Senate and outgoing Transport Minister Graziano Delrio in the House. The mixed caucus elected Loredana De Petris in the Senate and Federico Fornaro of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party in the House. The first Whips' meeting to arrange parliamentary business is at noon Wednesday, sources said. photo: Toninelli and Grillo

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33