M5S, League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips

Rome, March 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the mixed caucus have elected their parliamentary Whips. The M5S elected Danilo Toninelli in the Senate and Giulia Grillo - no relation to founder Beppe Grillo - in the Lower House. The League elected Gianmarco Centinaio in the Senate and Giancarlo Giorgetti in the Lower House. FI elected Anna Maria Bernini in the Senate and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini in the House. The PD elected Andrea Marcucci in the Senate and outgoing Transport Minister Graziano Delrio in the House. The mixed caucus elected Loredana De Petris in the Senate and Federico Fornaro of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party in the House. The first Whips' meeting to arrange parliamentary business is at noon Wednesday, sources said. photo: Toninelli and Grillo