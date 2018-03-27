Italian missing in Turkey 'didn't have meeting' - father (2)

Milan, March 27 - An Italian man missing in Turkey since March 12 did not have a meeting set up in the country, his father said Tuesday. "I recharged the battery of Alessandro's phone and I redialled all the numbers he had last called: there was no stranger," said Eligio Fiori. Manager Alessandro Fiori's documents and cellphone were found in a bin in his hotel room while his Italian bank account has been emptied, sources said Sunday. Fiori's suitcases and clothes were found in his room along with his empty wallet. He has not been reported as being admitted by any hospitals or morgues. The parents of Fiori, a 33-year-old from Soncino near Cremona, have ruled out his having fled. Witnesses told Turkish TV they had seen him near the Sultanhamet Hotel and then in a taxi that allegedly took him to the city centre. Eligio Fiori, the father, said he could "rule out he was runnign away from anything" on Monday. He said his son often took low-cost flights to places for a few days when work permitted. "My son left with a simple backpack so as not to have to put his luggage in the hold," Eligio Fiori said on the telephone. "It was a habit of his. That backpack was found in his room at the Sultanhamet Hotel. I can't say anything else other than ruling out it was a flit". The man reportedly told his tobacconist he was going to Istanbul for a short holiday.