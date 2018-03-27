Rome

League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips (2)

In Senate and House

League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips (2)

Rome, March 27 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the mixed caucus on Tuesday elected their parliamentary Whips. The League elected Gianmarco Centinaio in the Senate and Giancarlo Giorgetti in the Lower House. FI elected Anna Maria Bernini in the Senate and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini in the House. The PD elected Andrea Marcucci in the Senate and outgoing Transport Minister Graziano Delrio in the House. The mixed caucus elected Loredana De Petris in the Senate and Federico Fornaro of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party in the House. The first Whips' meeting to arrange parliamentary business is at noon Wednesday, sources said. photo: Delrio

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33