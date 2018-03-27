Public, stars pay tribute to Fabrizio Frizzi (3)

Rome, March 27 - Celebrities, politicians and sports stars joined members of the public in paying tribute to popular TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi as his body lay in State on Tuesday at State broadcaster RAI's Rome headquarters. Because of the unexpectedly large number of people who came from 10:00 a.m. to say goodbye to a much-loved entertainer, the lying in State was extended by an hour and closed at seven o'clock p.m.. By the end of the day over 10,000 people had paid their respects, including caretaker Premier Paolo Gentiloni who said Frizzi was "a very beautiful example for RAI and for the country". Veteran showman Renzo Arbore said "his power was his sincere smile". Entertainer Raffaella Carrà said "he was a pillar of elegant television". Former presenter Pippo Baudo said "he was a man to be loved". Presenter Amadeus said "he was a really good man, I have lost a friend". Showgirl Alba Parietti said "he's an angel, flown away". Frizzi, 60, died of a brain haemorrhage in a Rome hospital on Monday. His funeral will take place at the Chiesa degli Artisti church in the central Piazza del Popolo square on Wednesday. The ever-smiling Frizzi, who presented prime-time shows on State broadcaster RAI, had had to take time out following an ischemia in October but had recently returned to his show L'Eredità (The Inheritance) which led into the evening news on Raiuno. As tributes poured in from politicians and fellow entertainers, a tearful pop queen Laura Pausini said she was "devastated" on Monday and showman Fiorello said Frizzi "was the most decent guy in showbiz". La7 news chief Enrico Mentana said "it was impossible not to love him".