Italians find Alzheimer memory loss mechanism

Rome, March 27 - An Italian team has found the memory-loss mechanism in Alzheimer's Disease, according to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease in an advance that could be revolutionary for early diagnosis and treatment options. The team established the key role of a small part of the brain, the ventral tegmental area (VTA), which releases the important neurotransmitter dopamine. If the VTA is not working properly the brain's memory banks in the hippocampus are damaged and the brain lacks the ability to store memories and learn, the team said.