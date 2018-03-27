Di Maio 'wrong' in saying me or nothing says Salvini (2)

Rome, March 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio is "wrong" in insisting on becoming premier, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday, adding that the centre right would remain "united as a team" in possible government-formation talks, which he said he hoped would last as little as a month. "If Di Maio says 'either me as premier or nothing' it isn't the right way to start (negotiations)," said Salvini, who emerged from the March 4 general election as one of the two relative winners along with Di Maio. "If Di Maio says either me or no one he's wrong, because as of today he is no one. You can't go into government saying either me or nothing, otherwise what discussion is there?". The League, Salvini said, had already "taken steps backwards" in order to left parliament start up, renouncing claims on Speakerships. "But we can't take steps backwards on steps backwards," he said. Salvini went on to say that "we must start again with a united centre right, it's a team". The League is allied with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties. Salvini stressed "if the M5S says 'out with FI', then it's arrivederci". He also said he hoped to have a government in place "within a month at the most". "I will do my all to make it happen," he said. Salvini added that certain 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions are "immoral" and a "signal" needs to be sent by scrubbing them. He said that given national pension reform for Italian voters that is going to be "totally contribution-based", it was not possible to have MPs or Senators who "have been getting a pension of two or three million euros for some time after spending only as much as a year in parliament". He said "a good haircut" could also be given to parliamentary escorts, saying there were almost 600 in Italy compared to "no more than 40 in Germany and Britain". Cutting vitalizi and parliamentary perks in general has long been a rallying cry for the M5S. Earlier Alfonso Bonafede, a leading M5S lawmaker, said Di Maio must be the next premier for a new government to be formed, saying this was a deal breaker. "The government cannot be formed if Luigi Di Maio is not made premier," Bonafede told Radio24. "The vote of the citizens should be respected". The M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in this month's inconclusive general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. An agreement between the M5S and the League is increasingly seen as the possible basis for a new government with the centre-left Democratic Party saying it will remain in the opposition after its poor electoral showing. On Monday Salvini appeared to pave the way for talks, saying that, while he was ready to be premier, he did not want to lead the government at all costs. He also made an opening over the M5S's flagship proposal to introduce a new benefit to ensure all Italian households have a minimum income.