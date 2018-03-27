Rome

Di Maio 'wrong' in saying me or nothing - Salvini (3)

Not right way to start talks

Di Maio 'wrong' in saying me or nothing - Salvini (3)

Rome, March 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio is "wrong" in insisting on becoming premier, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "If Di Maio says 'either me as premier or nothing' it isn't the right way to start (negotiations)," said Salvini, who emerged from the March 4 general election as one of the two relative winners along with Di Maio. "If Di Maio says either me or no one he's wrong, because as of today he is no one. You can't go into government saying either me or nothing, otherwise what discussion is there?". The League, Salvini said, had already "taken steps backwards" in order to left parliament start up, renouncing claims on Speakerships. "But we can't take steps backwards on steps backwards," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33