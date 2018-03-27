Di Maio 'wrong' in saying me or nothing - Salvini (3)

Rome, March 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio is "wrong" in insisting on becoming premier, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "If Di Maio says 'either me as premier or nothing' it isn't the right way to start (negotiations)," said Salvini, who emerged from the March 4 general election as one of the two relative winners along with Di Maio. "If Di Maio says either me or no one he's wrong, because as of today he is no one. You can't go into government saying either me or nothing, otherwise what discussion is there?". The League, Salvini said, had already "taken steps backwards" in order to left parliament start up, renouncing claims on Speakerships. "But we can't take steps backwards on steps backwards," he said.