League, FI, PD, mixed caucuses elect Whips

Rome
27/03/2018
Rome, March 27 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the mixed caucus on Tuesday elected their parliamentary Whips. The League elected Giancarlo Giorgetti in the Lower House. FI elected Anna Maria Bernini in the Senate and former education minister Mariastella Gelmini in the House. The PD elected Andrea Marcucci in the Senate and outgoing Transport Minister Graziano Delrio in the House. The mixed caucus elected Loredana De Petris in the Senate and Federico Fornaro of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party in the House. photo: Delrio
