Rome

Nursery school teacher nabbed for abusing kids (4)

In Rome

Nursery school teacher nabbed for abusing kids (4)

Rome, March 26 - A 25-year-old male nursery school teacher has been arrested in Rome on suspicion of sexually abusing female children of the ages of three to five. Police moved in after complaints from several parents, concerned by what their children were talking about when they got home from school, judicial sources said. The teacher allegedly induced the kiddies to subject to sexual molestation, which they did not allegedly recognise as such. The teacher, who taught English, was caught on police-installed hidden cameras which confirmed parents' suspicions, sources said. The abuse allegedly occurred during English lessons. The teacher was arrested after a swift investigation last week, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Droga, tra gli arrestati anche Giovanni Sutera

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33