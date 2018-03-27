Nursery school teacher nabbed for abusing kids (4)

Rome
Rome, March 26 - A 25-year-old male nursery school teacher has been arrested in Rome on suspicion of sexually abusing female children of the ages of three to five. Police moved in after complaints from several parents, concerned by what their children were talking about when they got home from school, judicial sources said. The teacher allegedly induced the kiddies to subject to sexual molestation, which they did not allegedly recognise as such. The teacher, who taught English, was caught on police-installed hidden cameras which confirmed parents' suspicions, sources said. The abuse allegedly occurred during English lessons. The teacher was arrested after a swift investigation last week, sources said.
