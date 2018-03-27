Turin

Olympics: Turin sets up panel to weigh 2026 bid

Mayor Appendino says will see if 'lasting value' can be reaped

Turin, March 27 - Turin on Tuesday set up a committee to weigh whether to make a bid for the Winter Olympics in 2026. The northwestern Italian city hosted the Winter Games in 2006. Mayor Chiara Appendino said the committee would consider whether hosting the games would yield "lasting value" for the city and the surrounding area.

