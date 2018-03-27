Olympics: Turin sets up panel to weigh 2026 bid

Turin
27/03/2018
Turin, March 27 - Turin on Tuesday set up a committee to weigh whether to make a bid for the Winter Olympics in 2026. The northwestern Italian city hosted the Winter Games in 2006. Mayor Chiara Appendino said the committee would consider whether hosting the games would yield "lasting value" for the city and the surrounding area.
