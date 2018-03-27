Bonatti execs terms sought in Libya kidnappings (2)

Rome, March 27 - Prosecutors on Tuesday asked for three sentences, an indictment and a plea bargain for four directors of oil engineering firm Bonatti and its Libya representative in the kidnappings in the north African country of four workers, two of whom later died. The five are all accused of culpable complicity in culpable crimes. Earlier this month three Libyan ISIS militants were arrested in Libya for kidnapping the four Bonatti workers. The three have reportedly confessed, sources said. Fausto Piano, Salvatore Failla, Filippo Calcagno and Gino Pollicardo were kidnapped in Sabratha on July 19 2015. Piano and Failla died on March 3 2016 during a firefight while they were being moved by their captors. Calcagno and Pollicardo were freed. "I knew we were in the hands of ISIS," said Pollicardo after the three arrests. "The network (of kidnappers) is probably wider," he said. The three are accused of kidnapping with a terrorist aim aggravated by the deaths of two hostages. The three are already in jail in Tripoli on other charges. They are Youssef Aldauody, the driver of the vehicle carrying the Italians when they were abducted, and Ahmed Dhawadi and Ahmad Elsharo. They have reportedly confessed the four were taken hostage to get a ransom to fund the terror group. The trio have reportedly confirmed that no ransom was paid for the Italians. Another 10 people allegedly took part in the abductions, all of whom died in the firefight. Bonatti are an oil and gas international general contractor with 70 years of experience in the service of the oil and gas and power industries, according to their website. photo: Failla (L) and Piano, the two Bonatti workers killed