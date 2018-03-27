Brera renovated Napoleonic rooms open with new dialogue

Milan, March 27 - The Brera Pinacoteca marks the opening of its newly renovated Napoleonic rooms on Thursday with the inauguration of the dialogue 'Attorno agli amori. Camillo Boccaccino sacro e profano' (Around love. Camillo Boccaccino sacred and profane). The gallery will be open free of charge for the occasion. The exhibition represents the sixth dialogue between masterpieces belonging to the Brera collection and on loan from other institutions marking the reinstallation of the Brera. The two remaining rooms will be reopened with the final dialogue on June 2. Instead the Caffé Fernanda, named after the famous former Brera director Fernanda Wittgens, will be inaugurated in the autumn. The current director James Bradburne often cites Wittgens as an example, along with other predecessors including Franco Russoli who conceived museums to be the "cornerstone of a city's identity". On arriving in January 2016, Bradburne wanted to "put the Brera back at the heart of the city and to put the visitor at the centre of or work". Since then the gallery has climbed seven places in the ranking by visitor numbers and he considers that his mission has been fulfilled. "We have created a museum that deserves to be visited and revisited," he says. The success has also been thanks to initiatives such as child-friendly captions and those written by famous authors, Cappellini's 'Brera bench' and folding stools for use by visitors for a more comfortable viewing experience. Now all eyes are on Palazzo Citterio, which will host 'Brera listens' from November 22 in view of the transfer of the 20th-century collection. It is "an exhibition on how to do an exhibition", with 52 masterpieces from the Pinacoteca - from Picasso to Boccioni and Morandi - and interactive touchscreens allowing the visitors to create their own display. "Like with a pack of cards, visitors will have 52 masterpieces with which to imagine 4 or 4 different possible exhibitions, tackling the dilemmas faced by all curators: how to use a Picasso?" Bradburne explains. "Every exhibition says one thing and excludes another; I would like the public to be involved in this reflection, which will be accompanied by a radio room with contributions from witnesses to the Brera of old." The exhibition will run until January 27, after which Palazzo Citterio will be given its new definitive layout as part of the Great Brera project. "We are ready to take charge of the initiative (from the superintendent's office) and move it forward, creating a museum that is equal to the city and collection we have at Brera," Bradburne concludes.