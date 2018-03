New govt and premier should be responsible - Boccia

Milan, March 27 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, on Tuesday called for the next Italian government to be responsible. "A compete, responsible government and premier are needed who will take the country's key problems to heart, resolve them in a clear time period with realism and intellectual honesty," Boccia said before parties start government-formation talks. "We are not worried (about the new government) but we call for responsibility".