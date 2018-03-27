Art critic Sgarbi quits as Sicily arts councillor (3)

Palermo
27/03/2018
Palermo, March 27 - Art critics and polemicist Vittorio Sgarbi on Tuesday quit as Sicily executive councillor for the arts and cultural heritage. Sgarbi, 65, known for his waspish wit, fierce invective and impassioned and encyclopaedic knowledge of art, said he would pass on his mandate to Sicilian sea heritage chief Sebastiano Tusa. Tusa, also 65, is a well-known archaeologist. "I hope (Tusa) is the new councillor for the cultural heritage," said Sgarbi.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Muore dopo incidente alla sorella
di Luigi Cristaldi
Messina, parla il portiere Prisco
di Maurizio Licordari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online