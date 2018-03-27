Palermo

Art critic Sgarbi quits as Sicily arts councillor (3)

Taps archaeologist Tusa as successor

Palermo, March 27 - Art critics and polemicist Vittorio Sgarbi on Tuesday quit as Sicily executive councillor for the arts and cultural heritage. Sgarbi, 65, known for his waspish wit, fierce invective and impassioned and encyclopaedic knowledge of art, said he would pass on his mandate to Sicilian sea heritage chief Sebastiano Tusa. Tusa, also 65, is a well-known archaeologist. "I hope (Tusa) is the new councillor for the cultural heritage," said Sgarbi.

