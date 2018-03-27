New era for drugs, generics as good as branded (3)

Rome
27/03/2018
Rome, March 27 - A new era is opening for drugs with generics as good as branded products, the Italian Pharmaceuticals Ageny (AIFA) said Tuesday. From insulin to growth hormones, AIFA said, the two types of drugs are "interchangeable". Generics maintain "a guarantee of efficacy, safety and quality for patients," the agency said. "They are in practice interchangeable with their respective branded and patented versions," AIFA said. The AIFA statement paves the way for possible savings by the national health system and many patients using drugs like insulin and growth hormones.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Muore dopo incidente alla sorella
di Luigi Cristaldi
Messina, parla il portiere Prisco
di Maurizio Licordari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online