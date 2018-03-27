New era for drugs, generics as good as branded (3)

Rome, March 27 - A new era is opening for drugs with generics as good as branded products, the Italian Pharmaceuticals Ageny (AIFA) said Tuesday. From insulin to growth hormones, AIFA said, the two types of drugs are "interchangeable". Generics maintain "a guarantee of efficacy, safety and quality for patients," the agency said. "They are in practice interchangeable with their respective branded and patented versions," AIFA said. The AIFA statement paves the way for possible savings by the national health system and many patients using drugs like insulin and growth hormones.