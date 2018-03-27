Bari

ISIS suspect told kids to 'kill unbelievers' (2)

Lessons at Islamic centre secretly recorded

ISIS suspect told kids to 'kill unbelievers' (2)

Bari, March 27 - A 59-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in Foggia on suspicion of being an ISIS member allegedly indoctrinated children on jihad, saying death in battle was the only way to reach heaven, during lessons he gave twice a week at an Islamic centre in the southern city, sources said. Investigators secretly recorded the lessons given by Abdel Rahman, an Italian citizen originally from Egypt, for months. "I call on you to combat the unbelievers, cut their heads off with your swords, blow up their heads with your explosive belts," he allegedly told the children. "It's necessary to smash the skulls of the unbelievers and drink their blood to achieve victory". The situation of the children who had these classes with Rahman has been brought to the attention of the local court for minors. Court documents presented in relation to the case feature videos and documents the suspect alleged shared via Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter on the jihad and how to prepare weapons. These included talk about the needs to transform churches in mosques and targeted Italy for a terror attack.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

di Maurizio Licordari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33