Bari, March 27 - A 59-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in Foggia on suspicion of being an ISIS member allegedly indoctrinated children on jihad, saying death in battle was the only way to reach heaven, during lessons he gave twice a week at an Islamic centre in the southern city, sources said. Investigators secretly recorded the lessons given by Abdel Rahman, an Italian citizen originally from Egypt, for months. "I call on you to combat the unbelievers, cut their heads off with your swords, blow up their heads with your explosive belts," he allegedly told the children. "It's necessary to smash the skulls of the unbelievers and drink their blood to achieve victory". The situation of the children who had these classes with Rahman has been brought to the attention of the local court for minors. Court documents presented in relation to the case feature videos and documents the suspect alleged shared via Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter on the jihad and how to prepare weapons. These included talk about the needs to transform churches in mosques and targeted Italy for a terror attack.