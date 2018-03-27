Rome

In Rome

Nursery school teacher nabbed for abusing kids (3)

Rome, March 26 - A 25-year-old male nursery school teacher was arrested in Rome Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing female children of the ages of three to five. Police moved in after complaints from several parents, concerned by what their children were talking about when they got home from school, judicial sources said. The teacher allegedly induced the kiddies to subject to sexual molestation, which they did not allegedly recognise as such.

