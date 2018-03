Teacher nabbed for sexual violence on student, 16 (3)

Avellino, March 27 - A 40-year-old teacher was arrested near Avellino in Campania Tuesday on suspicion of stalking and sexual violence on a 16-year-old girl student. The man, a teacher in a local high school, started following the girl in October, police said. She was a student at his school, they said. He followed her onto the bus she took home every day, police said, and then allegedly sexually molested her. The girl had confided in a teacher.