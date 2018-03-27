Italy puts transhumance up for UNESCO award (3)

Rome, March 27 - Italy on Tuesday proposed that transhumance, the seasonal migration of livestock to suitable grazing grounds, should become part of UNESCO's immaterial cultural heritage. The request was officially presented by Italy at UNESCO's Paris headquarters Tuesday, the agriculture ministry in Rome said. A UNESCO government committee will decide on the bid in November 2019. Transhumance is the movement of herd animals with their shepherds or wranglers, together with the latters' horses and dogs. It is a widespread practice in Italy, especially in the south.