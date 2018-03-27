Brussels

Italy should be responsible on budget - Moscovici (2)

Rome must address productivity weakness, high debt -Commissioner

Italy should be responsible on budget - Moscovici (2)

Brussels, March 27 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that Italy should adopt responsible budget policies and address its structural economic weaknesses. "The Commission does not want to enter into the Italian democratic process or ask for unpopular reforms," Moscovici told the European Parliament following Italy's inconclusive general election this month. "(But) there is a productivity weakness that Italy must address" and "given the high debt level, (it is necessary to) conduct responsible budget policies". He refused to "speculate" on the possibility that a new Italian government might reverse pension reforms and said the EU was ready to be patient as Italy sought to give itself an executive.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

di Maurizio Licordari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33