Italy should be responsible on budget - Moscovici (2)

Brussels
27/03/2018
Brussels, March 27 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that Italy should adopt responsible budget policies and address its structural economic weaknesses. "The Commission does not want to enter into the Italian democratic process or ask for unpopular reforms," Moscovici told the European Parliament following Italy's inconclusive general election this month. "(But) there is a productivity weakness that Italy must address" and "given the high debt level, (it is necessary to) conduct responsible budget policies". He refused to "speculate" on the possibility that a new Italian government might reverse pension reforms and said the EU was ready to be patient as Italy sought to give itself an executive.
