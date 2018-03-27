Di Maio premier deal breaker for govt - M5S's Bonafede (3)

Roma, March 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio must be the next premier for a new government to be formed, Alfonso Bonafede, a lawmaker for the anti-establishment group, said on Tuesday. "The government cannot be formed if Luigi Di Maio is not made premier," Bonafede told Radio24. "The vote of the citizens should be respected". The M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in this month's inconclusive general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. An agreement between the M5S and the League is increasingly seen as the possible basis for a new government with the centre-left Democratic Party saying it will remain in the opposition after its poor electoral showing. On Monday League leader Matteo Salvini appeared to pave the way for talks, saying that, while he was ready to be premier, he did not want to lead the government at all costs. He also made an opening over the M5S's flagship proposal to introduce a new benefit to ensure all Italian households have a minimum income.