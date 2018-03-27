Roma

Di Maio premier deal breaker for govt - M5S's Bonafede (3)

Pact with League-led centre right seen as a possibility

Di Maio premier deal breaker for govt - M5S's Bonafede (3)

Roma, March 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio must be the next premier for a new government to be formed, Alfonso Bonafede, a lawmaker for the anti-establishment group, said on Tuesday. "The government cannot be formed if Luigi Di Maio is not made premier," Bonafede told Radio24. "The vote of the citizens should be respected". The M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in this month's inconclusive general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. An agreement between the M5S and the League is increasingly seen as the possible basis for a new government with the centre-left Democratic Party saying it will remain in the opposition after its poor electoral showing. On Monday League leader Matteo Salvini appeared to pave the way for talks, saying that, while he was ready to be premier, he did not want to lead the government at all costs. He also made an opening over the M5S's flagship proposal to introduce a new benefit to ensure all Italian households have a minimum income.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

di Maurizio Licordari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33