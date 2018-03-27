Catania

Open Arms migrant rescue ship remains under sequester (2)

Catania judge says no to criminal association allegation

Open Arms migrant rescue ship remains under sequester (2)

Catania, March 27 - A migrant search-and-rescue ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms is set to remain under sequester at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, a judge in Catania ruled on Tuesday. The vessel was sequestered after landing in Pozzallo on March 18 having saved 215 migrants in the southern Mediterranean. The preliminary investigations judge upheld the prosecutors' request for the ship to remain confiscated. But he said he did not have the authority to make any further decisions, having rejected allegations of criminal association but saying there was a possible case for aiding illegal migration. The case documents will be transferred to Ragusa prosecutors, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Frizzi, malore e ritorno, fino ultimo giorno in tv

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Motrice travolge e uccide camionista calabrese

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

Messina, parla il portiere Prisco

di Maurizio Licordari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33