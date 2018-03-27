Open Arms migrant rescue ship remains under sequester (2)

Catania, March 27 - A migrant search-and-rescue ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms is set to remain under sequester at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, a judge in Catania ruled on Tuesday. The vessel was sequestered after landing in Pozzallo on March 18 having saved 215 migrants in the southern Mediterranean. The preliminary investigations judge upheld the prosecutors' request for the ship to remain confiscated. But he said he did not have the authority to make any further decisions, having rejected allegations of criminal association but saying there was a possible case for aiding illegal migration. The case documents will be transferred to Ragusa prosecutors, the sources said.