One in four Italians use car or bike sharing - report (2)

Rome
27/03/2018
Rome, March 27 - Some 18.1 million people in Italy, 28% of the population, use bike sharing, car sharing or carpooling services, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The use of these services increased by 50% between 2015 and 2017, thanks in part to apps that make them more accessible, according to a report by the National Observatory on Sharing Mobility. Milan is Italy's lead city for shared transport services, with 3,400 cars, 16,500 bicycles and over 100 electric scooters, the report said.
