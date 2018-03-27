Rome

CSM opens case into Zucca comments on Regeni-G8 (2)

Prosecutor compared Regeni murder to police brutality in Italy

Rome, March 27 - The Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), has ordered the opening of a case into comments made by Genoa prosecutor Enrico Zucca comparing the Giulio Regeni murder to police brutality in Italy, sources said Tuesday. Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli accused Zucca of using "slanderous" words for saying Italy could not expect Egypt to hand over the torturers and murderers of post-graduate student Regeni when its own torturers responsible for Genoa G8 brutality in 2001 headed up the national police force. Zucca was among the judges who convicted Italian police of brutality in a night-time raid on an anti-globalist sleeping quarters in the Diaz school, an incident described by Amnesty International as the worst postwar suspension of democracy in Europe.

