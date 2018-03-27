Public, stars pay tribute to Fabrizio Frizzi

Rome, March 27 - Celebrities, politicians and sports stars joined members of the public in paying tribute to Popular TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi as his body lay in State on Tuesday at State broadcaster RAI's Rome headquarters. Frizzi, 60, died of a brain haemorrhage in a Rome hospital on Monday. His funeral will take place at the Chiesa degli Artisti church in the central Piazza del Popolo square on Wednesday. The ever-smiling Frizzi, who presented prime-time shows on State broadcaster RAI, had had to take time out following an ischemia in October but had recently returned to his show L'Eredità (The Inheritance) which led into the evening news on Raiuno. As tributes poured in from politicians and fellow entertainers, a tearful pop queen Laura Pausini said she was "devastated" on Monday and showman Fiorello said Frizzi "was the most decent guy in showbiz". Veteran RAI presenter Pippo Baudo said: "he was a boy who loved his work". La7 news chief Enrico Mentana said "it was impossible not to love him".