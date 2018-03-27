Reject all tolerance of tax evasion - Padoan (2)

Rome, March 27 - Outgoing Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that everyone should take a zero-tolerance stance on tax evasion. "The strategy of uncovering the underground economy relies on fiscal duties being profoundly agreed on by the collectivity," Padoan told a conference organised by the finance police in the Rome seaside district of Ostia. "A sense of legality commits us to reject all tolerance of tax evasion. "Respect of the rules helps raise reciprocal confidence between the State and citizens".