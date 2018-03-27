Rome

Italian Jews 'shocked' by Mireille Knoll murder

85-year-old escaped Nazi round up

Italian Jews 'shocked' by Mireille Knoll murder

Rome, March 27 - Noemi Di Segni, the president of the Italian union of Jewish communities, on Tuesday expressed shock at the murder of Mireille Knoll in her home in Paris. Knoll was an 85-year-old Jewish woman who in 1942 escaped the Vel d'Hiv round up of some 13,000 Jews in Paris, who were then deported to Nazi death camps. "Profoundly shocked and worried about this episode, only the latest in a dramatic series, the Italian Jews are close to the pain of the family of Mireille, to the representative council of Jewish institutions in France, and to all the Shoah survivors," said Di Segni. Two men, aged 22 and 29, have been arrested in relation to the murder. The crime is being treated as a suspected anti-Semitic attack.

