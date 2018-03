Vienna puts double passport proposal on hold - media (2)

Bolzano, March 27 - Vienna has put on ice its proposal to give Austrian passports to German and Ladin speakers in Alto Adige, in addition to their Italian citizenship, daily newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung reported on Tuesday. The idea has been put on hold in view of provincial elections in Alto Adige in the autumn, it said. The new government in Vienna recently aired the possibility of giving Austrian citizenship to ethnic Austrians in the northern Italian region, which is known to Austria as the South Tyrol. Rome has rejected the idea.