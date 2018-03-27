Consumer-confidence highest since Jan 2016 - ISTAT (2)

Rome

But business confidence down

Rome, March 27 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its consumer-confidence index rose from 115.7 points to 117.5 points this month, the highest level since the 118.4 points registered in January 2016. But the national statistics agency said its composite business-confidence index dropped from 108.5 points to 106.0. It said confidence was down in all sectors except for construction, the index for which rose from 132.0 points to 132.6 - the highest level since April 2008.

