Milan

Ready to be PM but won't take ball away - Salvini

We'll see over coming weeks

Ready to be PM but won't take ball away - Salvini

Milan, March 26 - Rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday he was ready to be premier but would not "take the ball away" if anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio wanted to be premier instead of him. "I am ready but having said that I didn't come into the world 45 years ago saying either I'm premier or I'll get angry and take the ball away from the five-a-side pitch," he said on the Milan council, where he is still a councillor. "I'm ready for anything and I'll do anything to bring a programme and a team voted by the Italians into government, but having said that, we'll see over the coming weeks". He voiced the hope there would be "points of contact" with the M5S on their respective governing programmes. Salvini said the only alliance he could rule out was with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has vowed to stay in opposition after a crushing election defeat.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33