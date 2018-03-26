Rome, March 26 - A draft of the Economic and Financial Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA Monday showed that VAT hikes under fiscal safeguard clauses will remain intact for he next two years after being frozen for this year. The 10% reduced VAT rate will rise to 11.5% from January 1, 2019 and to 13% from January 1, 2020. The ordinary VAT rate of 22% will rise to 24.2% from January 1, 2019 and to 24.9% from January 1, 2020 and to 25% from January 1, 2012. The economy ministry had already clarified that this year's DEF will not indicate possible economic policy moves. Poverty support has reached southern Italian residents in numbers more than double northern residents, a copy of the draft Economic and Financial Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA said Monday. Almost all the southern beneficiaries were Italian while there was a "high incidence of foreigners" in the north, it said. The take-up rate for the inclusion support SIA was 28.6% (15% in the north and 37% in the south) as of January 2017. As of February last year some 80% of the applications came from Italians. Measures taken by the government have enabled authorities - split payments, reverse charges - to increase VAT revenue by some 3.6 billion euros between 2014 and 2016, according to a first draft of the Financial and Economic Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA Monday. The economy ministry on Monday denied there was a draft of the Economic and Financial Document (DEF), the government's economic blueprint, ready. It said there only a "partial" document for internal use without giving future indications and only stating progress in the implementation of reforms between ministries, as they relate to EU recommendations.