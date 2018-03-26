Italy expels 2 Russian diplomats (4)

Rome, March 26 - Italy on Monday expelled two Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry said. "Following the conclusions adopted by the European Council on March 22 and 23, as a sign of solidarity with the United Kingdom and in coordination with European partners and NATO allies," the ministry said, "the foreign ministry has today notified the decision of expelling from Italian territory within a week two functionaries of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Rome accredited on the diplomatic list". Other EU countries expelled Russian diplomats Monday in the wake of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England. In all, EU countries expelled 14 diplomats, European Council President Donald Tusk said, adding that further expulsions were "not to be ruled out in the coming weeks and months". US President Donald Trump expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle. Canada expelled four diplomats, and Albania two. Moscow said it would respond with further reprisals.