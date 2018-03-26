Next PM from centre right says Salvini (4)

Rome, March 26 - The next Italian premier must come from the centre right, the coalition that got 37% in the March general election, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday. "The next premier can only be indicated by the centre right," he said. "We are ready". Salvini added: "We'll talk to everyone, including the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD," which is licking its wounds after a devastating election loss. He warned, however, that "it will be hard to govern with those who governed over the past five years". Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, the other big winner of the general election with 32% of the vote, did not rule out a government with the League. "We are open to all," he said. But centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, a three-time former premier and media magnate who was eclipsed as leader of the coalition by Salvini's surprisingly stronger showing, 17.5% to 14%, said Salvini and Di Maio on their own would be a "sort of goat-stag," an unnatural combination only found in mythology. "That mythological animal was often cited by the ancient philosophers as an example of absurdity, because in it co-exist opposite and irreconcilable characteristics". Berlusconi reiterated that a premier "should come from the centre right". He said that, having won the most votes in the coalition, Salvini has "the right and duty of trying to form a government". The election of parliamentary Speakers Saturday was seen by some as a dry run for government cooperation, despite Di Maio saying the centre right-M5S deal to split the two Speakers among them was not linked to a possible government deal. In the Senate, centre right Forza Italia (FI) Senator Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, an ally of leader Silvio Berlusconi, was elected to the second highest institutional post in Italy after the president of the republic. The House Speakership went to M5S former RAI state broadcaster watchdog chair Roberto Fico. The M5S has promised a basic income, a vow which helped it sweep the poorer south of Italy. The League has promised a flat tax of 15%, a vow that helped it prosper in the richer north. The two forces have several apparently irreconcilable policies but are united in wanting to crack down on what they see as uncontrolled immigration.