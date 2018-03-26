Rome

Poverty support double in south - draft DEF (2)

VAT revenue boosted 3.6 bn in 2 yrs

Poverty support double in south - draft DEF (2)

Rome, March 26 - Poverty support has reached southern Italian residents in numbers more than double northern residents, a copy of the draft Economic and Financial Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA said Monday. Almost all the southern beneficiaries were Italian while there was a "high incidence of foreigners" in the north, it said. The take-up rate for the inclusion support SIA was 28.6% (15% in the north and 37% in the south) as of January 2017. As of February last year some 80% of the applications came from Italians. Measures taken by the government have enabled authorities - split payments, reverse charges - to increase VAT revenue by some 3.6 billion euros between 2014 and 2016, according to a first draft of the Financial and Economic Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33