Poverty support double in south - draft DEF (2)

Rome, March 26 - Poverty support has reached southern Italian residents in numbers more than double northern residents, a copy of the draft Economic and Financial Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA said Monday. Almost all the southern beneficiaries were Italian while there was a "high incidence of foreigners" in the north, it said. The take-up rate for the inclusion support SIA was 28.6% (15% in the north and 37% in the south) as of January 2017. As of February last year some 80% of the applications came from Italians. Measures taken by the government have enabled authorities - split payments, reverse charges - to increase VAT revenue by some 3.6 billion euros between 2014 and 2016, according to a first draft of the Financial and Economic Document (DEF) obtained by ANSA Monday.