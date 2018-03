Police to fight jihadi threat Gabrielli tells pope

Vatican City, March 26 - Vatican City is a target of jihadi propaganda and the Italian police force is there to thwart that threat, police chief Franco Gabrielli told Pope Francis Monday. "The men and women of the state police, which work to keep you safe, will continue to guarantee the security of this Holy See and of your person, and this extraordinary and great city of Rome, seat of Christianity, which is set up by terrorist propaganda as a symbol to strike," Gabrielli said.