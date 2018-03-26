Beloved TV presenter Frizzi dies

Rome, March 26 - Beloved Italian TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi died of a brain haemorrhage in a Rome hospital overnight, his family said Monday. He was 60. Frizzi, who presented prime-time shows on State broadcaster RAI, had had to take time out following an ischemia in October but had recently returned to his show L'Eredità (The Inheritance) which led into the evening news on Raiuno. "Thank you Fabrizio for all the love you gave us," said his wife Carlotta, his brother Fabio and the rest of his family. Upon his return to the show in December, Frizzi said: "L'Eredità is a joy, its good for your health. "I feel that the adrenalin helps me get better". He turned 60 on February 5 and on that occasion said "the illness has not passed yet." He said "if I get well I will tell it all in all the details, because I'll become a witness for research. "Now research is helping me". RAI said in a statement: "From children's television to prime time, over a 40-year career, he was a fresh-faced figure, totally beloved by the public. "He was a great artist and showbusiness figure. "A man of smiles, and hugs for all. "An extraordinary interpreter of courage and will to live," the public broadcaster said. RAI said Frizzi's body would lie in State at RAI's headquarters in viale Mazzini in Rome on Tuesday and that his funeral would take place at noon on Wednesday at the Chiesa degli Artisti (Church of the Artists) in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo. As tributes poured in from politicians and fellow entertainers, veteran RAI presenter Pippo Baudo said: "he was a boy who loved his work". La7 news chief Enrico Mentana said "it was impossible not to love him". Evergreen pop star Gianni Morandi said "I never once saw him get angry". Italian pop queen Laura Pausini broke down in tears on Italian radio, saying "I'm devastated". Former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano said "his disappearance makes me very sad". Showgirl and 1988 Miss Italy Nadia Bengala said, fighting back the tears, "he was the cleanest person you could ever have met". The two winners of the March 4 general election, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, took time out from possible government talks to mourn the presenter. Salvini said "he was among the nicest and kindest people on TV". Di Maio said "Ciao Fabrizio, you were unforgettable for your smile and elegance".